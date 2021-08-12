Click to share this via email

Chrishell Stause didn’t hold back when voicing her opinions on Shia LaBeouf on Twitter Thursday.

The “Selling Sunset” star shared a link to a Variety article about LaBeouf’s “comeback role.”

She then referenced his ex FKA Twigs’ lawsuit filed last year, with the singer accusing the actor of sexual assault, shooting stray dogs, and more.

The headline of the article shared by Stause read: “Director Abel Ferrerra Pursuing Shia LaBeouf for Comeback Role as Italian Saint Padre Pio.”

The real estate agent then wrote: “Shoots dogs. Beats women. Ummmm I’m gonna pass. Glad he got a Comeback Role though 🙄”

Twigs alleged in the court documents that LaBeouf shot the stray dogs to prepare for his role in the 2020 film “The Tax Collector”.

“LaBeouf claimed he killed these dogs because he wanted to know what it felt like to take a life so he could get into the ‘mindset’ of a killer, like his role in the movie,” the lawsuit, shared by the Sun, read.