It’s showtime for the Smurfs.

Nickelodeon is giving Smurf fans their first look at their upcoming “The Smurfs” reboot ahead of its premiere.

In the new trailer, the loveable blue creatures are back and bringing major nostalgia in the new CGI-animated series with the return of Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty and their nemesis Gargamel.

The new series will also welcome the addition of a new tribe of girl smurfs, led by a new character named Willow.

As the trailer promises, the reboot is sure to be “Smurf-tastic” and “Smurf-tacular.”

Berangere McNeese, Lenny Mark Irons, Youssef El Kaoukibi and Catherine Hershey led their voices to the upcoming series.

“The Smurfs” premieres on Sept. 10 on Nickelodeon.