David Letterman and Kevin Hart have plenty to talk about.

This week, the host of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” appeared on Hart’s SiriusXM show and the two talked about everything from favourite guests, to life lessons.

Asked which guest on his Netflix show made him go “wow,” Letterman revealed how taken he was with Lizzo.

“Delighted. Comfortable. Didn’t want to leave. Wanted to stay in her house. Wanted to help her. I wanted to go around and find out who was handling her, and I wanted to screen them. I wanted to make sure she was being taken care of because I found her spirit, Kevin, to be – and maybe I’m hyperbolic here on this, but I found her spirit to be huge – not like anything I had experienced,” he said.

“I know there are people like that. And I know there are people like that in show business, but this particular episode, I was delighted for – I still am,” he added. “Well, recently, I think that she had the greatest impact on me. Not, you know, I don’t mean to be selling others short, but it’s just when you elaborate it, I thought it’s still her.”

During the conversation, the two also got serious, talking about coming to the realizing of what things are most important in life.

For Hart, that moment came after getting into a serious car accident in 2019.

“My moment was my accident, and I’ve talked about it before, but it was,” he said. “For me, that moment was ‘you’re not in control.’ That moment was ‘you don’t run s**t. You’re not in control. You use the word ‘I’ too much, and you have been, and right now you’ve been told to sit the f**k down.”

Hart added, “When I was in that hospital, and I’m in that hospital room and you look around and those four walls are filled with three people, three or four people, that whole thing that I was holding on to, fame, of volume, of need, and energy, didn’t matter. Didn’t matter. It was my wife, my kids, my brother, oh f**k. This is my real energy source. Am I giving them this energy that they’re giving me, am I doing it at the same level? That was the real gut-check for me.”

Letterman responded to Hart’s story, telling him, “Thank God I didn’t have as dramatic a moment as did you, but the effect is the same. It just took longer for me. It was when I stopped doing the nightly show, because when I was doing the nightly show, and Lord knows how long I was doing it, the first thing I would do in the morning would be to look at the ratings … And once I stopped doing the show and there were no ratings on what I had done the day before, that slowly seeped away from me. And it was like getting a new prescription of eyeglasses. You started seeing things more clearly. You started seeing other things, other things that you’re supposed to see, other things that are automatic, that I had blinders on. And it’s embarrassing for me to admit this. And I feel supported knowing that you went through another form of it.”