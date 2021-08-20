Celebs are lining up behind Matthew McConaughey’s anti-deodorant stance.

On Thursday, Lizzo responded in an Instagram Story post to a headline about McConaughey revealing he hasn’t used deodorant in more than 35 years.

“Ok… I’m w him on this one.. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER,” Lizzo wrote.

Meanwhile, actress Yvette Nicole Brown has confirmed that despite the “Interstellar” actor not using deodorant, he doesn’t have much in the way of body odour.

Brown worked with McConaughey in Ben Stiller’s “Tropic Thunder”. YNB had heard McConaughey claim he was odourless and took matters into her own hand. Speaking with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, the “Community” actress can corroborate the reports.

“I’m a huge Matthew McConaughey fan. I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odour,” she said. “So my first thought was, I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right. He does not have an odour. He smells like, he smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him and it’s, it’s not musty or crazy.

“He was very kind to me. And most of my, my scenes, all of my scenes were with him and I’ve been a fan since A Time To Kill. So the idea that I got to be in scenes with him and be directed by Ben Stiller and, you know, be in a film that was that funny. Robert Downey Jr. All of that. It was a great experience. Great experience. Another blink and miss me though.”

The subject naturally, as it often does this month, drifted to the celebrity debate between those who bathe daily (or in Dwayne Johnson’s case: three times a day) and those who don’t.

“He never said that he wasn’t bathing. He just said he didn’t have to wear deodorant,” Brown shared. “I believe he baths because he smelled delicious. He just didn’t have deodorant on. Those that don’t bathe, I don’t understand. I got to get under some water and rub some soap on me.”

Brown, 49, received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination earlier this year for her role in “A Black Lady Sketch Show”.