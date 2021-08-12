Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are giving fans a look at their lives behind their phones.

In a new trailer for “The D’Amelio Show”, the sisters, and their parents Marc and Heidi, strive for a normal life, despite having over 150 million followers combined.

“Is there room for dance and to be a kid?” Heidi wonders in the clip. “I want to try and keep that as normal as it was.”

The series also teases a look at Charli’s public spilt from Chase Hudson and Dixie’s music career launch, which was met with a lot of hate from online trolls.

“All we’re trying to do is live our lives,” Dixie says in the trailer. “And make sure social media doesn’t ruin our lives.”

“The D’Amelio Show” premieres on Hulu on Sept. 3.