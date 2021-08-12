Back in June, Jessie J opened up about her battle with Ménière’s disease, explaining that some of the medication she was taking to treat the disease was hampering her ability to sing.

On Thursday, she shared a health update on social media to reveal that her vocal abilities are still being affected.

“Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with with ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is effecting [sic] my voice. And well…I sobbed. For hours. I let myself feel the broken part of me that sometimes I know I ignore when I shouldn’t. Like fell the floor TV show type s**t,” she wrote in a message she posted on Instagram.

“Six months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat. Some days are so much better than others. Worst part is that it’s not my vocal chords. They are healthy and in there with their hands up like. Not us J, we got you. It’s something around them. Spine, thyroid, allergy. Who knows. The tests continue,” she continued.

“95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on,” she admitted.

“I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me ‘how do you stay so positive all the time’ and truth is I don’t,” she added. “I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday. But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy. That old line ‘it’s ok not to be ok,’ I wrote it because it’s true and I still believe this platform is to inspire through truth. To anyone else going through a testing time. I feel you. I see you. We will get through this. Love you all.”