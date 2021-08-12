Prince Charles is determined that there will be no way for Prince Andrew to return as a working royal.

The Duke of York previously stepped aside in Nov. 2019 after the disastrous BBC interview about his friendship with Jeffery Epstein and now with Virginia Roberts Giuffre suing Prince Andrew for sexual assault, a source has said that the future king realizes that even if found innocent, Andrew can never return to public life.

“The prince loves his brother and has the ability to have sympathy for the slings and arrows that his brother endures, whatever the reasons may be. His ability to support and feel for those having a tough time is well known,” a source told The Times.

“However, this will be unwelcome reputational damage to the institution. He has long ago concluded that it is probably an unsolvable problem. This will probably further strengthen in the prince’s mind that a way back for the duke is demonstrably not possible, because the spectre of this [accusation] raises its head with hideous regularity.”

Giuffre has long alleged she had non-consensual sexual encounters with Prince Andrew while she was under 18. Despite a photo taken of Giuffre and Prince Andrew together at Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s house in 2001, Andrew has denied all accusations and that he ever met her.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened,” he told the BBC.

Prince Andrew was hoping to slowly start taking on more royal duties, but this civil suit “is a reminder that that would be very difficult to achieve.”

Prince Andrew is currently at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with Queen Elizabeth and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. A summons has been sent to his home in Windsor, giving him 21 days to respond. However, if he signs a waiver, he will have a bit more time.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard said that they will consider looking into allegations against Andrew for a third time.

MET Commissioner Cressida Dick told LBC, “I’m aware that currently there is a lot more commentary in the media and [an] apparent civil court case going on in America. And we will, of course, again review our decision.”

Adding, “We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas. We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything — within the law, obviously. And as a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material. No one is above the law.”

At the time of her filing, Giuffre said in a statement she was holding Prince Andrew “accountable.”

“The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice,” Giuffre said.