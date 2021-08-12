Britney Spears’ long conservatorship battle against her father is one step close to coming to an end.

According to TMZ, Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as the conservator of the popstar’s estate. Jamie will also work with the court on an orderly transition.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” the court docs obtained by the outlet read. “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Adding, “Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.”

In response to Jamie’s decision to step down, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement to ET.

“I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome,” Rosengart said. “Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team.”

Rosengart’s statement continued, “We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

After years of silence, Britney has become outspoken on the battle against her father, who has held control of her multimillion-dollar estate for the past 13 years, continually thanking fans for support on Instagram.

In her most recent Instagram post, Britney wrote, “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share… God bless you beautiful people!”

ET has reached out to Jamie’s reps for comment.