Prince William is continuing his mother, Princess Diana’s, legacy.

The Diana Award was set up in honour of Prince Harry and William’s mom and in the new five year plan “Future Forward“, the Duke of Cambridge has written the foreword.

“Organisations like The Diana Award have never been more important in nurturing the talent of young people and working with them to change the world for the better. Future Forward sets out The Diana Award’s blueprint for how change can be achieved, with young people at its heart,” Prince William wrote for International Day of Youth on Aug. 12.

“Future Forward” will focus on the post pandemic world and the effect it has had on the mental health and social inequality of youth.

“Young people are driving positive change but their voices are still missing from the conversations about the post-pandemic recovery. On International Day of Youth, The Diana Award’s Future Forward strategy puts young people at the heart of leading change,” a press release adds.

In June, Prince Harry made a surprise speech at the 2021 Diana Award ceremony.

“I’m truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you’ve taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism,” Prince Harry said in a pre-recorded clip.

A few days later, both William and Harry reunited to unveil a statue of Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. See more in the clip below: