Ian Harding is a married man. And has been for two years.

According to E! News, a source close to the “Pretty Little Liars” actor, 34, confirmed Harding and longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart quietly tied the knot nearly two years ago, with the wedding ceremony taking place back in October 2019.

Questions surrounding Harding’s marital status started after the star shared a series of photos to Instagram, subtly showing off a ring on that finger.

“Back in LA and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets),” Harding captioned the shot.

While the post was not about marriage or the ring, Harding zoomed in on a photo of himself napping in a net attached to a tree, closing in on the wedding band.

Fans also noticed the ring in a post back in February.

Hart is a Los Angeles based photographer and set designer. And while the couple keeps their relationship on the down-low, they have been together since 2011.