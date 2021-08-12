Gillian Anderson is sharing a first look at an anticipated new role.

On Thursday, the former “X-Files” star took to Twitter to post a photo of herself being fitted for a wig for her role as Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime’s upcoming anthology “The First Lady”, dramatizing the lives of several of America’s First Ladies.

She also shared one of Roosevelt’s most iconic quotes: “A woman is like a tea bag: you never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water.”

Anderson is seemingly cornering the market on playing iconic women within the political realm, with her new role coming hot on the heels of her Emmy-nominated, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning performance as British PM Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown”.

In addition to Anderson playing Roosevelt — America’s longest-serving First Lady, from 1933 until 1945 — “The First Lady” will also feature Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

