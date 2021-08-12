Turns out Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a side hustle in matchmaking.

Ed Sheeran opened up about dating his now wife Cherry Seaborn while chatting with Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1 and the part that the power couple played.

“I learned [‘Empire State Of Mind’] for a Live Lounge. And then Jay-Z and Beyoncé came to a gig that I did in Brooklyn. And they were like, ‘Come out to this restaurant with us afterwards.’ So I went out to this restaurant and then my mates were in town. Actually my now wife,” Sheeran recalled.

“It was like the day after we’d had our first date. And she was there with my friend Martha and this guy, Foy Vance. So we went to dinner and then we went to this bar and I remember a guitar was getting passed around between me and Foy. And I remember playing that [‘Empire State of Mind’]. Five of us in a room with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. I gave Beyoncé a Jägerbomb,” he added.

And date nights have become an important part of their relationship, even after welcoming daughter Lyra in Aug. 2020.

“Me and my wife have a date night. It’s a strict date night every single week. And no matter who’s in town or who wants to see us, it’s always this one night in the week and we go out and our rule is we can’t talk about our baby,” Sheeran said. “We have to talk about each other and catch up because if you spend… As a parent, you spend so much time discussing being a parent that you kind of forget who you were before. So we have one night a week where we are who we were before.”

The “Bad Habits” singers also explained that he doesn’t use a phone because of how rude he finds it when others are looking at theirs during conversations.

“Stuff like FaceTime and Zoom is really important, but it shouldn’t detract from everyday interaction. If we were having a conversation right now and I just kind of was still talking to you, but texting…I just think it’s rude, innit?” he said. “I played a friend of mine my album the other day, and he texted through the whole thing. And I just feel like he’s not actually listening to the record and he’s in a conversation.”