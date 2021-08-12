Lisa Rinna is under the microscope

During Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, Andy Cohen grilled the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star about her behaviour this season.

Throwing a few viewer questions her way, one asked if Rinna will hold the allegations about Erika Jayne’s lawsuit and divorce from Tom Girardi to the same way she went after the “inconsistencies” of Denise Richards’ claims about Brandi Glanville.

“What I will tell you, I am somebody who does take a look at my behaviour and what I’ve done and I have grown since last year. And I’m not gonna behave the same way I did last year with Denise with Erika,” Rinna said. “It’s different, it’s like apples and oranges, we’re dealing with a totally different set of circumstances and what I do have to say is the audience needs to just wait and let it play out. We are just at the beginning of it.”

Another fan asked if she was “smoking” when it came to her calling out Garcelle Beauvais to not “ask questions” about Jayne’s circumstances when Rinna is well known for her questions.

“That is true, I will own all of it,” she replied. “Here’s the thing. Do I have to f**king do everything? Do I have to carry this show on my back? No. Seriously though, there are other people here. There are 8 of us, am I the only person held accountable to this? No, I’m not.”

Cohen then wanted to know if Rinna really believes that Jayne had no idea about Girardi’s crimes.

“I’ve known Erika a long time, I don’t think she knew anything,” said Rinna. “You tell me how she would know, why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything? The lawyers didn’t even know. That is how I feel, I’m gonna stand by it, if I’m wrong, I’ll f**king deal with it. That’s my feeling.”