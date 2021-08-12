Lorde is not taking kindly to critics who describe her new album as “a Jack Antonoff record” due to the Bleachers frontman serving as producer on her upcoming LP Solar Power.

In a new profile in the New York Times, the New Zealand singer-songwriter insisted that characterization, that she’s a member of Antonoff’s “stable,” was both “insulting” and “sexist.”

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record,” she insisted.

“I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement,” she continued. “Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.”

In fact, Lorde said that while certain aspects of Antonoff’s production and songwriting fit her style, others did not.

“I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does and some of those things I really love and some of them I don’t like,” she explained.

“And I beat them out of the work that we do together,” she added. “I say this with so much love and affection, but I feel like we’re doing up a house together and he’s like, ‘Look at this serviette that I fashioned into the shape of two swans! Look at this set of woven baskets!’ And I’m like, ‘Great — one per room.’”