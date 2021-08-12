“Free Guy” is now “Free Gal”.

In the hours after Jamie Spears’ said he would step down as Britney Spears’ conservator, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to celebrate.

Photoshopping the poster for his movie “Free Guy”, his character Guy now holds a pink flag that reads “Free Britney” and he has changed the title of the film to “Free Gal”.

Instagram Story. Photo: @vancityreynolds/Instagram

On Thursday afternoon, court documents were filed stating that Jamie would be stepping down ” in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” they added.

In response to Jamie’s decision to step down, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement to ET.

“I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome,” Rosengart said. “Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team.”

Rosengart’s statement continued, “We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

Check out more responses to Britney’s freedom from her father below:

I’m so happy to hear this news. 👏❤️ It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free. Sending so much love! 👸🏼💕✨ #FreeBritney https://t.co/VVDg6cdtGu — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 12, 2021

As our democracy crumbles around us, at least Britney will be free. https://t.co/Vslii3QqnP — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 12, 2021

WOW. IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED ! I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU. WE LOVE YOU @britneyspears https://t.co/VfAEgLVxZG — 🌺ANNE-MARIE🌺 (@AnneMarie) August 12, 2021

Britney Spears' HORRIBLE Father Jamie Spears Steps Down From Conservatorship – Variety #FREEBRITNEY https://t.co/T6LD0GCPyw — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 12, 2021