Blake Livelyreally wants fans to see husband Ryan Reynolds‘ new movie, “Free Guy”.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to promote the film with a cheeky pic. In the photo, Lively faces backwards, showing off her fit bum in a gorgeous floral bikini.

“Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed,” she captioned it, cleverly placing a gif of Reynolds in the pool.

In another post, Lively called out Rotten Tomatoes for using a picture of Ryan Gosling in an article about the film instead of Reynolds. “@rottentomatoes, really?” she joked. “This photo is very confusing to all the people who can’t tell Canadian Ryans apart.”