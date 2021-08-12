Cody Fern is among the “American Horror Story” alums to appear in the new spinoff series “American Horror Stories”, in which each episode features a self-contained, standalone story.

In the series’ sixth episode, Fern plays a park ranger with an Australian accent.

Park Ranger Cody Fern. We repeat: PARK RANGER CODY FERN. Episode 6 of #AHStories begins streaming 12AM EST/9PM PST #FXonHulu. #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/AAkLwXjaMb — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 12, 2021

According to TVLine, Fern’s accent has been widely criticized on social media by fans of the show who are unaware of one very important fact: he actually is Australian, and his accent is real.

RELATED: Cody Fern Is All The Rave On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

“I’m not fairly comfortable acting in my accent,” admitted Fern, who has portrayed American characters Michael Langdon in “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” and Xavier Plympton in “American Horror Story: 1984”.

“So it was very strange for me to use my own accent,” he says. “I don’t have Twitter, but I’ve seen feedback from people within the company who are sending me little tweets like ‘He should stick with his plain white-boy American accent’ and ‘Who does this Harvard grad think he is trying to do an Australian accent? He’s not Meryl Streep!’ I’m like, ‘You all need to calm down,’” he added.

Asked if he might return for another season of the original “American Horror Story”, Fern is keeping his cards close to the vest.

RELATED: Paris Jackson Was ‘Horrified’ By Her ‘Cruel’ And ‘Evil’ ‘American Horror Stories’ Character

“Never say never,” he said. “I’ve been working on a couple of other things, so my time has been a little split. There was a three-day window for this episode that worked really well. And everything with COVID is so strange. But I love working with Ryan Murphy, I love his world. When Ryan picks up that phone and calls, it’s very hard to resist, so we’ll have to wait and see. I’d love to see what he cooks up for me.”