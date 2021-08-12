Playing dress up with a toddler at Cardi B and Offset’s house takes on a whole new meaning.

The “WAP” rapper and Migos member’s daughter, Kulture, 3, is now the owner of two Hermès Birkin bags. One from each of her parents.

Earlier this week, Cardi shared the bedazzled rainbow bag she gifted Kulture.

“Me & my best friend for life,” she captioned the pic.

Michelle Berk, CEO of Privé Porter, told Page Six Style that the custom bag cost $48,000.

“Cardi and Kulture were at Claire’s, of all places,” she said. “Kulture saw a small bag with a rainbow and started begging for it.”

“In typical Cardi way, she didn’t get that bag, but she called me instead to try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin for Kulture,” Berk added.

For Kulture’s second birthday, Offet bought her a smaller pink Birkin.

The couple faced backlash for the extravagant gift but Cardi defended their choice.

“If I’m fly and Daddy’s fly, then so is the kid! If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid is having the same thing,” she said. “It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was up to kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No! If I was looking like a bad b**ch, an expensive b**ch, and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then you all be causing s**t…. So I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match Mommy!”

Offset and Cardi B are currently expecting their second child who is bound to be just as stylish as the rest of the family.