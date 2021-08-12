Click to share this via email

Rosie O’Donnell is showing off her kids — or at least two of them.

On Wednesday, the former daytime talk show host shared several photos of photos featuring her 21-year-old son Blake.

In the first pic, Blake poses with sister Dakota, 8, followed by another of himself and his girlfriend Teresa, both sporting face masks.

The final photo features O’Donnell proudly posing with Blake, Teresa and Dakota.

“We r family,” she wrote in the caption.

Blake, a student at Marist College in New York, is visiting his family in Los Angeles.

“Wow, Blake is so grown!! He’s got us all feeling our age!!” wrote one commenter, while another noted that Blake has grown “so tall now!!!”

“Blake, you have the most beautiful smile,” added another.