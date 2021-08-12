Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian is showing herself self love after Internet trolls commented on her body.

On Thursday, the reality star posted selfies of herself in a red skirt and Skims black bralette, captioning the post, “say hi to my closet.”

Multiple people commented on the post, suggesting that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

“I’m a woman with a BODY,” Kourtney clapped back to one person who wrote, “SHES PREGNANT.”

Kourtney is currently mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 with ex-Scott Disick.

While in a hot and heavy relationship with Travis Barker, neither have publically expressed any want to expand their family.

The Blink-182 rocker is dad to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

However, Alabama did recently call Kourtney “my stepmom” during an Instagram Live, going to show how blended the families have become.