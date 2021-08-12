St. Vincent stars in “The Nowhere Inn”, a new movie that’s about as unique a conglomeration of genres ever committed to celluloid.

The “Daddy’s Home” singer is featured in the mockumentary-style music doc (think “This Is Spinal Tap”) that also doubles as a concert film, boasting an array of performance footage.

“It was supposed to be a music documentary,” says St. Vincent (whose real name is Annie Clark) in voiceover, “with concert footage, interviews — I wanted people to know who I really am, so I asked my best friend to direct it.”

That best friend is Carrie Brownstein of “Portlandia” fame, who also happens to be a musician herself as a founding member of Seattle grunge icons Sleater-Kinney, and appears in the film as herself directing the film (which was actually directed by Bill Benz, although Brownstein and Clark as credited as its writers).

Brownstein’s advice to St. Vincent — “Just be yourself” — turns out to backfire when it becomes clear that while St. Vincent is a captivating presence onstage, Annie is a “nerd” whose biggest vice is playing Scrabble.

Once she follows Brownstein’s advice to deliver more St. Vincent and less Annie, all bets are off as Brownstein loses control of the movie while Annie all but disappears within St. Vincent’s increasing weirdness — which includes a scene featuring her and “Fifty Shades of Gray” star Dakota Johnson cavorting on a bed while clad in skimpy lingerie.

“I need more say in how other people are going to act,” the increasingly deranged St. Vincent tells Brownstein, who reminds her that they’re filming a documentary. “Then let’s only document things I can control,” she responds.

“The Nowhere Inn” opens in theatres and VOD on Sept. 17.