Paulina Porizkova broke down in a new Instagram post.

The supermodel got real about being betrayed weeks after splitting from Aaron Sorkin. She also previously revealed that her ex-husband Ric Ocasek, who died in September 2019, had left her out of his will.

“I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people,” Porizkova wrote in a lengthy post. “But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery. Trust after being betrayed seems as far fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It’s easier to see myself shot into space at this moment.”

Accompanying a teary eyed photo, she added, “When you’ve been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation – you were blindsided. You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect.”

“But love is not possible without trust. And a world without love is not worth living. (All kinds of love),” she added. “So what does one do when you want to stay open, but the wind of betrayal keeps slamming the door? I guess -maybe – walk outside and brave the weather?”

She then joked, “For you who’d like to point out a crying selfie is the height of narcissism, I whole-heartedly agree.”

Many people praised Porizkova for her honesty, with Andie MacDowell saying, “We are all just walking each other home I’ll send you a great big hug you deserve all the love❤️. I’ve been feeling like crying for the last few days for no particular reason I keep trying to take deep breath’s to make it go away sometimes it just sits with you anyway honey loads of love.”

After making their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars, Porizkova and Sorkin went their own ways.

In 2020, she also spoke to CBS “Good Morning“‘s Anthony Mason about Ocasek’s death.

“I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal. It made the grieving process really, really tricky,” Porizkova said.

Porizkova and Ocasek announced they were separating in May 2018 after 28 years of marriage, but when he died a little over a year later, the two weren’t legally divorced and still lived together.