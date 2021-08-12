Christy Carlson Roman co-starred with Shia LaBeouf for three seasons of the “Even Stevens”, and is opening up about her experience as a teenage Disney Channel star in a candid new video.

While she and LaBeouf played onscreen siblings, she admits that in real life they weren’t always simpatico.

“We literally, me and Shia, had David Hasselhoff’s dressing room split in half so that we each had a side because I guess it was that big,” she said, revealing that “Even Stevens filmed in the same soundstage that had previously been used by “Baywatch”. “We had a perfect amount of space just doing homeschooling and whatnot at the set,” she recalled.

RELATED: ‘Even Stevens’ Cast & Crew Recall Shia LaBeouf’s Bold Audition Move During Virtual Reunion

“There’s also kind of like, set politics, here’s some tea for you guys,” she continued. “Every set has some people that don’t get along. On my set, from time to time it was like, me and Shia, but I think there was other people that didn’t gel well as well.”

In the actor’s quasi-autobiographical film “Honey Boy”, he dramatized his allegedly tortured relationship with his father, and Carlson Romano doesn’t dispute the characterization; as she divulged, LaBeouf’s father was “a very negative presence amongst everybody” on set of the show.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Thanks ‘Even Stevens’ Writers For Helping Him With His First Kiss

However, she also points out that her time on the show proved to be “an overwhelmingly positive experience working for Disney Channel.”