It takes a true King in the North to fly across the Milky Way.

On Thursday’s “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon introduced a very special segment for his 1,500th episode, featuring none other than the “Game of Thrones” actor.

“Years ago we had an idea for a bit called ‘Straight Up Goes For it,’” Fallon explained. “It was a simple idea. We wanted somebody to come out and straight up sing ‘Drops of Jupiter’ by the band Train. That’s it.”

He went on, saying that the show pitched the idea to numerous famous guests over the years, singers and actors alike.

“They all passed on it,” he said. “But not tonight. Tonight, that changes, because we finally have someone who has the guts to do it. He doesn’t play the piano, by the way. And he doesn’t even really know how to sing. But he’s doing it because he’s cool, and he’s funny, and he gets it.”

Harington then took the seated at a piano, singing the Train song, eventually joined by The Roots for a fully orchestrated rendition that had the audience waving their arms in the air and singing along.

“You’re the best, buddy,” Fallon said when the performance was finished.