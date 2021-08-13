Click to share this via email

Don Cheadle and Kevin Hart may need a bit more than a heart-to-heart.

Earlier this month, Cheadle was a guest on the comedian’s streaming show “Hart to Heart” and their conversation seemed to turn awkward.

While discussing the passage of time, Cheadle candidly said, “And me, you know, I’m 56 years old…”

Hart then interrupted him by loudly exclaiming, “Damn!”

Nah this just killed me cuz this is how I be ruining moments 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4Cbg27xhCH — Malik | Black Woman Supremacist (@BigMalikMoves) August 12, 2021

Cheadle reacted with a pause and a slight glare, at which point Hart apologized, saying, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry because it was a thought…”

“I don’t care,” Cheadle interrupted, but Hart told him, “It was a thought, and I blurted it out. I did not mean it that way.”

“We’ll take a poll on how you meant it with people here later after the show’s over,” Cheadle responded.

Hart tried to smooth things over, telling his guest, “I can sit up here and honestly say, ‘Buddy, that that was from a place of love.'”

The comedian then explained how he meant the comment, saying “Damn,” again with another inflection, though Cheadle wasn’t buying it.

“If we could play it back right now, these are two different ‘damns,'” the actor said.

On Twitter, the awkward moment went viral.

This equivalent to double homicide 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/E1tfNO7qis — Suhpremetingz4x🥵 (@supremeztea) August 13, 2021

This is one of the funniest interviews ever 😂 https://t.co/gFcf9wp5n5 — Sir Harrington The 1st (@harrypinero) August 13, 2021