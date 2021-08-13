Cameron Diaz appeared on Kevin Hart’s new Peacock talk show “Hart to Heart” and got candid about her decision to walk away from her acting career.

“When you’re the person who’s sort of delivering on this one thing — you’re the person on the screen, you’re the person who’s ‘the talent’ — everything around you — all parts of you that isn’t that — has to be handed off to other people,” she told Hart.

As a result, she added, “every aspect” of her life was being managed by others, resulting in a somewhat unbalanced life.

“Me as a human being — not me as Cameron Diaz, because Cameron Diaz is a machine — but for my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that it’s kind of like that one part of me that was functioning at a high level wasn’t enough.”

Though admitting that she loves acting and “could go forever,” Diaz realized that her career was taking over all other aspects of her life because “it was so big.”

“I really do think it’s about the people you have in your life that can help you keep things moving. And I had some amazing people, and I had some people who were not serving my best interests always. But you don’t have time to figure those things out if you are just going, going, going, going with blinders on.”

Ultimately she needed to slow things down in order to take control.

“I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” Diaz explained. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself. It’s the best feeling. I feel whole.”