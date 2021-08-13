Click to share this via email

Stephen Colbert just got a masterclass in singing.

Thursday on Global’s “The Late Show”, Colbert welcomed “Respect” star Jennifer Hudson to talk about playing the iconic Aretha Franklin and performing her songs.

While talking about being coached on singing like Aretha, Hudson decided to demonstrate by taking Colbert over to the piano.

Hudson performed a quick rendition of Franklin’s classic “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”, and was accompanied by both band leader Jon Batiste and Colbert himself.

After being wowed by her vocals, Colbert stunned everyone with his own falsetto backing, winning him applause from Hudson.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.