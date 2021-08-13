No more heavy boobs!

On Thursday night, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom shared a photo from the hospital, showing off the markings on her chest ahead of her breast reduction surgery.

“I did it,” she wrote in the caption on the post, which also included a post-op photo.

The 34-year-old actress has been open about the issues she’s had with the size of her breasts. She even sang about them in a song she wrote for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” called “Heavy Boobs”.

“Each of my double Ds has the volume of a toddler’s head,” she sang on the song, which originally aired in 2016.

Bloom shared with Entertainment Weekly at the time, “It was really important to me that this song would not come off as, ‘Look at me and my big boobs! I’m so sexy, oooh!’ I wanted it to invite women in.”

She also talked about how the song was inspired by a video of a breast reduction surgery she came across in high school and never forgot.

“They cut open the boob, and I was just really struck by how it’s just fat.”