Liz Day, co-creator of the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, is weighing in on the latest developments in the singer’s legal battle with her father Jamie Spears and his role in her conservatorship.

Speaking with ET Canada on Friday, New York Times writer Day breaks down the case after Jamie filed court documents stating he would “step down” as his daughter’s conservator “when the time is right.”

“It was the first time he’s publicly said that he’s willing to step down,” Day says. “He appears to say the issues that he wants resolved before he steps down involve his management of Britney’s money in 2019 and also any of the final legal bills. Britney is having to pay for Jamie’s very expensive lawyers, so it seems that that’s something he wants.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Posts #FreeBritney Flag, Says Fans Only Know ‘Half The Story’ Of Her Conservatorship Battle

The news comes after Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart alleged her father may have “dissipated” the singer’s fortune. Day says Jamie could possibly face criminal charges for his alleged actions.

“It’s very possible. The new conservator of the estate would be a forensic accountant whose resume is full of all sorts of financial investigations,” she explains. “And Britney’s lawyer yesterday in a statement said that he wants to depose Jamie Spears. So it seems that they want to investigate him.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Agreeing To Step Down As Conservator

Jamie’s recent filing took a number of swipes at his ex-wife, Britney’s mother Lynne, while arguing the public would “thank” him if they knew the extent of his daughter’s “addiction and mental health issues.” But Britney’s camp are calling his filing a “vindication” as her supporters celebrate the latest development.

“Britney said on June 23 in her court speech that she had never spoken about this before because she didn’t feel she would be believed,” Day says, pointing to the success of the fan-led #FreeBritney campaign and media coverage of the case. “So I think to the extent that the media has helped raise awareness of this and validate a lot of the claims that she has made, I think that has helped.”