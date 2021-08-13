Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

One of Eminem’s three children has shared their new identity.

A few days ago, Stevie Laine announced on TikTok that they have come out as non-binary.

In a video collage of photos from their past, Laine wrote, “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”

RELATED: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Rare Photo Of Her And Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Together, the photos form a visual transition, beginning with “Whitney,” whose pronouns were she and her, evolving into Stevie, who uses “all pronouns.”

Stevie, 19, is the daughter of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim. The rapper adopted them and Alaina, the daughter of Kim’s late twin sister. In addition, Eminem is father to Hailie Jade, 25, the biological daughter he shares with his ex.