While it’s been more than 10 months since the world lost Eddie Van Halen, the grieving continues for the late rock icon’s son.

On Thursday, Wolfgang Van Halen shared his lingering sadness alongside a series of father-son photos he posted on Instagram.

In the pics, the Van Halen guitarist and his son are in a recording studio. In one shot Eddie leans in to give Wolfgang a kiss on the cheek.

“I’ve had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realize it’s a dream, stop whatever I’m doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up,” he wrote alongside the photos.

“I miss the f**k out of him,” he continued. “I can’t believe he’s not here anymore. Still doesn’t feel real.”

He concluded by addressing his late dad directly, writing, “I’m doing my best, Pop.”