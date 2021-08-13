Lizzo isn’t shying away from her shot at landing Captain America.

This week, the “Rumours” singer talked to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show and the subject of a romance involving her and Chris Evans came up in light of her joke about being pregnant with his baby.

“When you posted that you were pregnant recently, and then I saw that he slid into your DMS again, to be like ‘I’m so excited about our bundle of joy.’ How cool is that? I mean, isn’t that fun?” Cohen remarked on Evans’ private message. “And it also made me think, I mean, I want the two of you guys to get together for real. I feel like, let’s make this happen.”

“Listen, that Taurus, Gemini energy, honey, unmatched. It’s unmatched,” Lizzo told the host.

“We have plans, well, we don’t have plans, but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, ‘Okay, shots on me.’ And he said, ‘No, shots on me.’ So here’s my scenario. He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off. Okay. Sorry. Next question.”

Lizzo also teased her upcoming reality show for Amazon Prime Video, telling Cohen, “It’s a dream of mine. First of all, I’ve always wanted to do this. I don’t want to say too much, but this is something I’ve been working on for years and years and years. And it’s finally happening. I’m going to give you the scoop. We are starting production today. Yeah, it’s really happening. It’s really happening.”

Cohen also asked Lizzo about potential collaborations, including one with Demi Lovato.

“Oh, with Demetria, um, abso… I’ll tell you, they have an incredible voice, I’ve always thought,” Lizzo said. “So I loved them on ‘Camp Rock’. I’m not gonna lie. I was a Camp Rocker. So anything’s possible. Literally, anything is possible.”

The host then asked about maybe doing something with Lil Nas X.

“I have never seen anything like this in my entire life,” Lizzo said of Lil Nas’s recent videos. “And it is incredible for a pop star to be openly gay and to perform in the same time where everything is hypersexualized. To have permission to be hypersexualized himself. I think it’s the most empowering. It’s the coolest thing ever. And I love p**sing people off and he’s p**sing people off.”