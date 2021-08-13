After seven years, Jon Gosselin and girlfriend Colleen Conrad have called it quits.

In an interview with the Sun, the former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star admitted that their relationship had grown “fraught” during the pandemic while insisting the split had nothing to do with Conrad’s recent revelation that she’s battling breast cancer.

“It’s hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years, which is a long time, so it’s very upsetting,” said Gosselin.

“It’s really hard to even talk about it. When you’re with someone that long, especially in the public eye and she’s someone private,”

he continued. “We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn’t really work out the way we thought it would. I still love and care for Colleen but we’ve both determined that it’s the natural end.”

According to Gosselin, problems emerged last year, leading to multiple breakups and reconciliations and even an attempt at couples’ counselling. Despite their best efforts, however, by February 2021 they mutually realized it was not to be.

“We decided to terminate our relationship, we were both ready,” he told the Sun. “Then we got to April and that’s when Colleen was diagnosed with cancer.”

As Gosselin recalled, her diagnosis was “a huge shock. It was heartbreaking and scary. I love Colleen so I decided to stand by her and do the best I can, I cared for her regardless of the state of our relationship. I wanted to see it through and support her through her treatment and work through it all.”

Earlier this week, Conrad shared news of her diagnosis in an Instagram post. She concluded by thanking loved ones, including her children and sister, who offered support during her time of crisis. Gosselin’s name was not mentioned.