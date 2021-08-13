Click to share this via email

Avril Lavigne is showing off her beachside view.

In a series of stunning snaps shared to Instagram, the Canadian songstress, 36, filmed the colourful views that are just steps from her $7.8 million Malibu mansion.

The clips, which Lavigne shared to her Instagram story, showed the singer, wearing a white tank top with her hair in a top knot, embracing the sand, the waves and the sunsets.

Lavigne’s husky pup later joined the star in the snaps. The adorable doggo was spotted sitting in the grass while Lavigne filmed.

The “Girlfriend” singer has been giving fans an inside look at her personal life more often on Instagram, including some loved-up shots with boyfriend Mod Sun.

The couple collaborated on the hit track, “Flames”, and recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.