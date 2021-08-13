Megan Thee Stallion has just unveiled some new music to brighten up her fans’ summer.

On Friday, she dropped her new rap single “Outta Town Freestyle”.

In the accompanying music video, Megan is seen fiercely rapping in a recording studio, that footage interspersed with shots of her dancing and twerking outside.

As she shared on Twitter, she explains that she’s still “inspired” by the beat used for her previous rap, “Southside Forever Rap,” and created the new track using the same beat.

Meanwhile, she’s in the midst of working on her new album, and in a recent interview with Essence opened up about what fans can expect to hear, teasing a return to her rap roots.

“I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she explained.

“I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my s**t, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”