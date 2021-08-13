Everyone wants a “White Chicks 2”, including star Marlon Wayans.

Appearing this week on “Watch What Happens Live”, the actor was asked whether he and brother Shawn Wayans have any plans for a sequel to the 2004 comedy.

“I hope we do a ‘White Chicks 2’,” Marlon responded. “I think it would a great film, and I think the world needs it.”

In the original film, Marlon and Shawn played a pair of FBI agents who disguise themselves as white socialites they are protesting from a possible kidnapping plot.

Marlon was also asked about a potential sequel in another interview this week with Variety, telling the outlet “I think ‘White Chicks 2’ is necessary.”

He continued, “I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit. I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut ‘White Chicks 2’ would be.”

The actor also said that he and his brothers Keenan and Shawn have plenty of ideas for a sequel already, adding, “And the world just keeps giving us more.”