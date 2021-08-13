Zoë Kravitz loves tattoos, but sometimes they’ve got to go.
In an interview with InStyle, the “Big Little Lies” star revealed that over the years, she has gotten some of her tattoos removed.
“I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewelry. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed,” she said.
Despite having some taken off, though, Kravitz is intent on getting more.
“But I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop,” she admitted, adding, “It’s funny because I don’t even know how many I have. I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them.”
It’s not the first time Kravitz has talked about her tattoos. In a 2018 interview with InStyle, the actress talked about why she loves body art.
“I think the fact that they’re permanent is such a wonderfully intense thing,” she said. “It’s a deep way to adorn yourself, and I think they’re beautiful aesthetically. Even if you get a bad tattoo, it’s like… that’s where you were at that time.”