Zoë Kravitz loves tattoos, but sometimes they’ve got to go.

In an interview with InStyle, the “Big Little Lies” star revealed that over the years, she has gotten some of her tattoos removed.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Headlines About Her Street Style: ‘Time To Evolve’

“I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewelry. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed,” she said.

Despite having some taken off, though, Kravitz is intent on getting more.