Jared Padalecki is honouring the life and legacy of a member of the “Supernatural” family.

The actor, 39, launched a GoFundMe campaign in Holli DeWees’ memory after she died of breast cancer earlier this month. The campaign is to raise funds for DeWees’ family.

“As some of you may have seen, one of our own #SPNFamily members has recently passed away from a brave battle with cancer,” he wrote in his post. “Holli DeWees was not only family, but a longtime volunteer with Random Acts. She worked to make so many lives better, and now we have an opportunity to take up her mantle and provide some help to the most important people in her life — her kids.”

He continued, “All funds raised here will go directly to her husband and kids,” he continued. “Thank y’all so much for helping her family make it through this incredibly difficult time. With love and gratitude.”

Padalecki also shared the link to his social media pages.

“If you have the means to join us in helping them, please do,” he wrote. “And if not, please consider leaving words of support for her family on this page.”

RT Pls: Hey y'all. Earlier this month we lost a member of the #SPNFamily, @hollidewees, to breast cancer. Holli leaves two small children who need our help right now. If you have the means to join us in helping them, please do and if not, (1/2) https://t.co/PyCjlLw2pP — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 9, 2021

The page had already surpassed the $25,000 donation goal in four days.