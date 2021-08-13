DJ Khaled and his family are recovering from COVID-19.

The record producer, 45, took to Instagram on Friday, after weeks of unusual silence on the platform, revealing he and his family contracted the virus but are “all good now.”

“My family and I recovered from COVID and we’re all good now!!” Khaled wrote. “God is the greatest! God love us and we love God! Thank you everyone! We the best.”

Khaled also thanked his friends, family and fans for their prayers.

Apart from the statement from Khaled, the “Every Chance I Get” artist included a series of photos of himself and his family, including his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their two children, Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 1.

In the post’s caption, Khaled thanked the doctors and pleaded, “Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself.”

It is unclear if Khaled and his wife received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In April 2020, Khaled and Tuck announced their We The Best Foundation would partner with Direct Relief and simplehuman to provide healthcare supplied to those on the frontlines in New York and Miami.