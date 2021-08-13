Céline Dion is taking a walk down memory lane as she celebrates Vinyl Record Day.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Canadian superstar’s official social media accounts shared some rare throwbacks from the early days of her illustrious career.

Today on #VinylRecordDay we're throwing it back to Céline’s first French and English vinyls!

Which Celine vinyls are in your collection?

Aujourd’hui, on retourne dans le temps avec les premiers vinyles en français et en anglais de Céline ! – Team Céline #40YearsofCelineDion pic.twitter.com/6aoKDqr6Xn — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 12, 2021

The first image shows Dion with her late father, Adhémar Dion, who passed away in 2003.

The proud dad can be seen beaming from ear-to-ear as he stands beside his talented daughter.

Dion previously honoured her father on what would have been his 95th birthday.

RELATED: Céline Dion Responds After Las Vegas Troll Montreal With Fake Image Of The Singer In Golden Knights Uniform

She also remembered him with her emotional cover of “Dance With My Father”.

Another photo shows Dion, now 53, when she was still just a young teenager.

“Today on #VinylRecordDay we’re throwing it back to Céline’s first French and English vinyls,” read the caption from Team Celine.

RELATED: Celine Dion Reschedules North American ‘Courage’ World Tour Dates To 2022

Vinyl Record Day commemorates the day the phonograph was invented by Thomas Edison in 1877.

The “Heart Will Go On” singer was recently forced to reschedule her remaining North American tour dates once again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dion was due to take the stage for her Courage world tour in 2020 before rescheduling for this year, only to now have to push back dates until 2022.

“I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months,” she said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

RELATED: Unauthorized Celine Dion Biopic Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

“My team and I are still concerned about everyone’s safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100 per cent comfortable that things will be very safe next spring, and I want my fans to feel the same way, without any worries. I hope everyone understands.”