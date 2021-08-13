Jesse McCartney is reading our body language when he’s just as shocked that his debut solo album Beautiful Soul will be celebrating its 17th birthday next month.

Reflecting back on the time of the album’s release, the singer/songwriter told ET Canada, it was an “out of body experience” to go from an average teenager to a viral pop star.

“It was a whirlwind,” McCartney said. “I just remember being this kid, I may have not even finished high school yet, and maybe three or four months before the album came out, I had just heard the song on the radio for the first time in New York coming out of my SAT exam, which you have to take to get into college.”

“I was taking my exam and I didn’t feel great about my math section and I came out and I was kind of bummed, and turned on the radio and my song was on the radio on one of the biggest stations in the United States and I remember thinking, ‘Forget the SATs, this is it,’” he added. “I really, vividly remember that moment, and from that point on, the rest was history.”

In the day of musical documentaries, the 34-year-old artist wishes he thought ahead and hired a camera crew to capture all of his fondest memories of being on tour for an epic film on child stardom.

“I wish back then it was more documented, but there wasn’t much social media,” he noted. “MySpace was just blossoming so there’s no footage of all those moments. I really should compile fan footage that people took on actual video cameras because it’s all in my mind, but there’s not a ton of video evidence of those years.”

17 years later and McCartney is still proud of that album for kickstarting his career.

“It’s a staple. It’s such a part of who I am. I think when people think of my name it’s synonymous with that album, and certainly that song. It was the beginning of all of it. Everything I have, and all the things I did in my career was sparked from that moment and it gave me a stepping stone and a platform to show my talent and what I want to do. It was my moment. It was the beginning of all of it,” he said.

Now McCartney is about to drop his first album in seven years titled New Stages, all while he’s busy planning a wedding and a 20-city tour.

“[The album is] very reflective and goes into depth about what it was like for me as a child being thrown into the spotlight and touring around the world and having people know my name and my songs and what that meant for me, but also people around me like my family and how it affected them both positively and negatively,” McCartney said. “It’s just introspective and it’s an honest look at what it’s been like for me, the good, the bad, and the ugly. I think there’s a huge sense of gratitude in the album. It shows that I’m in this new stage of looking back and reflecting and feeling so happy with everything that I have. It’s been a beautiful ride and I think this album is the musical journey of all that.”