Christina Milian is getting candid about postpartum hair loss.

The actress and singer, 39, welcomed her third child, son Isaiah, in January 2020 and soon dealt with the “disheartening” hair loss.

“I have always taken pride in not being the girl that leaves hair in the shower. Like, you’re not going to find my hair all over the soap,” she told People magazine. “Well, I became that girl.”

RELATED: Christina Milian Is Trapped In Paradise At Her Ex’s Wedding In ‘Resort To Love’ Trailer

And Milian admitted she didn’t want her boyfriend Matt Pokora, whom she shares Isaiah with, to know.

“I’m cleaning up before he gets in the shower because I just didn’t want him to see it,” she said. “Eventually I had to tell him: I’m losing my hair. I was so embarrassed by it. There was hair everywhere.”

Milian continued, “Emotionally, there is a huge drop in confidence,” recalling how it felt to experience hair loss while also being overwhelmed with a newborn and dealing with postpartum hormones.

RELATED: Christina Milian Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child, Second With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

But this wasn’t the first time Milian experienced the hair loss, in fact, she also dealt with it after welcoming her 11-year-old daughter Violet Madison, whom she shares with her ex-husband The Dream.

“It’s a really disheartening experience,” she said. “I had times where I wanted to cry because I wasn’t sure if I’d ever have my hair grow back again.”

Adding, “I would drive and actually look for billboards about hair loss. I’d look for doctor billboards and infomercials. I was checking everything out. It was a panic within me.”

In April, Milian, welcomed Kenna, her third child and her second with Pokora, but has yet to experience the hair loss.