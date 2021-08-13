Tayshia Adams is clearing up a recent tweet.

Fans were left confused when the “Bachelorette” star tweeted “Never settle…”, leaving some to think that Zac Clark wasn’t her first choice.

RELATED: Tayshia Adams And Kaitlyn Bristowe To Return As Co-Hosts For ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18

“This better not be about Zac,” responded one fan, to which Adams replied, “chill.”

Chilll, Corley… — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) August 13, 2021

Many other commenters seem to think that her tweet was in reference to the most recent “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston picking Blake Moynes.

Adams has been open about her relationship with her fiancé, admitting on “The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast”, that being away filming was hard.

“Even when two people are heavily in love, you still go through things,” she said. “Like, ‘OK. We need to remember where we came from.’ We kind of reminisced and figured out why we got in this in the first place.”

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Says It Was ‘Hard’ Being Away From Fiancé Zac Clark While Filming Katie Thurston’s Season

“Because it was so close to my season, I feel like I was kind of in my feels a lot of the journey. I would even text Zac and be like, ‘I’m thinking of us through this thing. I’m thinking about how you kind of stressed out going on a date or how I was feeling,’” she added. “It was tough for me. I was crying a lot. It was difficult to get through.”