Cynthia Nixon is getting into character on the “And Just Like That…” set.

The 55-year-old star took some time out to FaceTime her wife, Christine Marinoni, in between takes while filming the new “Sex and the City” reboot.

Nixon shared a screen grab from the conversation to her Instagram account on Friday, Aug. 13.

“Some FaceTime with Miranda. #AndJustLikeThat,” she wrote in the caption.

The pic shows Nixon fully transformed into her classic “SATC” character, Miranda Hobbes.

The actress has been recently spotted filming scenes for the revival in locations around New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen filming “And Just Like That…” the follow up series to “Sex and the City” on August 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

Cynthia Nixon is seen filming “And Just Like That…” on August 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty

Nixon also shared a snapshot from the first day of filming on Instagram.

“And just like that, it was day one,” she wrote.