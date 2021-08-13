It was recently announced that Ethan Hawke was joining Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ TV series “Moon Knight”, in which Oscar Isaac will play the titular superhero.

In a new interview with “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, the actor revealed that he his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a bit unusual.

“I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” Hawke explained.

RELATED: Marvel Confirms Oscar Isaac As Star Of New ‘Moon Knight’ Series

“I was at a coffee shop, he came up to me. He’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked ‘The Good Lord Bird’. I was like, ‘Oh, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the ‘Moon Knight’ with me?’ I was like… yeah! So, it happened the right way.”

In fact, Hawke is currently in Budapest filming the series, and admitted it’s like no project he’s ever undertaken before because he “had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say” (although he joked that he was planning to ignore all of them).

According to Hawke, the “Moon Knight” sets are “mind-boggling,” out of “some alternate universe… We’re conjuring ancient gods and we’re fighting for good and evil. It’s very exciting.”