There have been some pretty incredible wedding dresses over the past decade, but Meghan Markle’s takes the cake by only a sliver.

In research conducted by Find Me A Gift and shared with Tatler, the Duchess of Sussex’s Givenchy wedding dress was the most searched wedding dress of the last 10 years, very closely followed by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s gown.

Both Meghan and Kate’s spectacular weddings have an average of 21,900 and 21,500 monthly searches in the U.K., respectively.

Meghan’s Givenchy bateau neckline dress was a “timeless piece that would emphasize the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its history, as well as convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts.”

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an intricate lace dress from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen for her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Considering Internet searches were less popular back then, both women have done spectacularly.

Coming in third was Hailey Bieber’s Virgil Abloh for Off-White’s lace, off-the-shoulder gown when she wed Justin Bieber in 2018. Bieber’s dress brings in around 5,800 monthly searches.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Rounding out the top five is Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Haute Couture dress with 2,400 monthly searches and Ellie Goulding in fifth with 1,600 searches for her Chloé gown.