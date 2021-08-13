Click to share this via email

Even on a relaxing vacation, Bella Hadid is serving looks.

In a series of Instagram posts, the model, 24, wears the latest ’00s and late-’90s-inspired trends in between stops at the pool and the beach.

Hadid looks features a pair of thick black platform flip flops, which are very Steve Madden in the ’90s, along with a tiny bikini, sarong, a chain belt, trendy sunglasses and a matching bandana.

While Hadid didn’t reveal where she was vacationing, the star sat on cobblestone steps. The posts didn’t feature a caption either, she only tagged Veneda Carter.

The posts were met with a lot of love from Hadid’s famous friends, including sister Gigi Hadid, who hit the comment section to write, “Princess 🌞.”

In another comment, Kaia Gerber added the emojis, “🍀❤️.”

Hadid also shared a throwback set of images from another vacation from February 2021.

“Day off in paradise🍹🌺” she captioned the photos. “Rare but always appreciated ™️✨🥺 Feb2021.”