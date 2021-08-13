Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Simone Biles performs her balance beam routine during the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Indianapolis.

Things got a little ruff for Simone Biles this week.

The Olympian ended up with a nasty finger wound after being bitten by a German Shepherd during a visit to a farm.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Shares His Thoughts About Gymnast Simone Biles

Biles took to Instagram on Friday to update fans on the minor injury.

Instagram Stories @SimoneBiles

“German Shepherds don’t play,” she noted in her caption.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Praises Simone Biles In Emotional Instagram Message

“I’ve grown up my whole life with German Shepherds & never got bit. This dog @ the farm just said NOT TODAY.”

The gymnastics superstar also informed fans that she had visited a doctor to get a tetanus shot following the incident.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Voices Olympics Video About Simone Biles, ‘Her Voice Has Been As Significant As Her Talents’

Biles is no stranger to being around different types of pooches.

The sporting hero is a proud dog mom to two adorable French bulldogs named Lilo and Rambo.