Netflix’s “Sex/Life” has been attracting a lot of attention, particularly for Adam Demos’ full-frontal nude shower scene.

In the scene, which occurs in the third episode at 19 minutes and 50 seconds, Demos’ naked character turns around in a gym shower to reveal an impressively large package that has led to speculation that Demos may have been wearing a prosthetic.

In a Q&A on Instagram, “Sex/Life” star Sarah Shahi — who is both co-star and real-life girlfriend of Demos — was asked point-blank whether he was sporting a prosthetic in that scene.

“It’s just not my place to tell,” she replied coyly.

“A woman never kisses and tells, and neither does a gentleman, so…” she added.