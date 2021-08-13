Avantika Vandanapu is about to make a big impression on viewers of Disney Channel with a high-profile new movie, “Spin”, debuting on Friday, Aug. 13.

ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman spoke with Avantika Vandanapu about the project, in which she plays an Indian-American teenager who unlocks a previously unknown talent for DJing.

“There aren’t many films, I feel, on DJing, and specifically on female DJs, so to have this film be important for the South Asian community, and also be important for female DJs, I think it’s very cool,” Vandanapu said.

According to Vandanapu, she “got the part in the room” after her first audition.

“So they told me in the room that I booked it, so when I walked out I was crying…” she recalled.

In an interview with Women’s Media Centre, she elaborated on why she feels “Spin” is breaking new ground for Disney Channel, its first-ever film to focus on a South Asian American family.

“I loved how the film kind of broke stereotypes in terms of the conflict and how Rhea deals with her identity — which is she’s very comfortable with it,” she said.

She was also attracted to the DJ element of the story, although she admitted it was a whole new world for her.

“DJing is such a specific niche, and it’s not something females are exposed to very often, especially not South Asian women,” explained Vandanapu, “so it was very new to me to be thrown into DJing. It was like, ‘Hey, there’s this new thing, and you have to learn it.”

“Spin” debuts Friday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.